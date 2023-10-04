Two People Killed After Plane Crashes Through Roof Of Home

By Bill Galluccio

October 4, 2023

Plane crashes into home
Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue

Two people were killed, and a third person was seriously injured when a plane crashed into a home in Newberg, Oregon, on Tuesday (October 3) night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m., and witnesses who called 911 reported the plane was spiraling toward the ground before it crashed.

While there were multiple people inside the house when the single-engine plane crashed through the roof, everybody managed to make it out safely. The Tualatin Valley Department of Fire and Rescue said that firefighters initially found two victims inside the plane. One of the victims was deceased, while the other was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. As they cleared the wreckage, firefighters found a third victim in the plane who was also deceased.

Officials have not identified the victims.

According to KPTV, the plane was registered to the Hillsboro Flight Academy.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into the crash.

