Girl Scouts Discontinuing 'Extremely Popular' Cookie

By Jason Hall

October 5, 2023

The Girl Scouts have discontinued their "extremely popular" new Raspberry Rally cookie just one year after its launch, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed to TODAY.com this week.

“Last year, Raspberry Rally cookies were introduced as part of a pilot online-only sales strategy,” the spokesperson said. “This was a fun and new way to teach girls omnichannel business skills and expand our cookie portfolio by introducing an exciting new flavor profile to the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties.”

Girl Scout cookie fans will still be able to purchase all of the classic cookie flavors including Samoas, Thin Mints, Do-si-Dos, Trefoils and Tagalongs, though the price of cookies is expected to increase.

“In order to combat rising production and material costs, GSHH will be increasing the price of all cookie packages to $6.00,” Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson chapter (New York) interim CEO Helen Wronski wrote via CNN. “We expect our neighboring councils to announce similar increases in the coming weeks and months.”

