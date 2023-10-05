Girl Scouts Discontinuing 'Extremely Popular' Cookie

The Girl Scouts have discontinued their "extremely popular" new Raspberry Rally cookie just one year after its launch, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed to TODAY.com this week.

“Last year, Raspberry Rally cookies were introduced as part of a pilot online-only sales strategy,” the spokesperson said. “This was a fun and new way to teach girls omnichannel business skills and expand our cookie portfolio by introducing an exciting new flavor profile to the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties.”

