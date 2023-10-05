RAYE Brings '21st Century Blues' To NYC With Sold Out Show
By Rachel Kaplan
October 5, 2023
RAYE had New York City's Terminal 5 buzzing on the evening of October 3rd when she performed a sold out show for 3,000 fans. She took the stage following an incredible opening set by her sister, Absolutely. The theme of the night was honesty, as the singer-songwriter shared her struggles with addiction, body image, and assault. She connected with the audience through storytelling -- in her lyrics and anecdotes in between. The "Escapism" singer has been on her My 21st Century Blues World Tour since February, with a second European leg coming next month.
RAYE's powerful vocals, a unique mix of operatic and scat singing, allow her to shine on everything from EDM collaborations and acoustic versions of her hits, to a Planet Earth trailer with a voiceover by David Attenborough. We love a versatile queen.
Scroll on to see more photos from the show.
RAYE Setlist:
- Introduction.
- Oscar Winning Tears.
- Hard Out Here.
- The Thrill Is Gone.
- Five Star Hotels.
- Mary Jane.
- Environmental Anxiety.
- Body Dysmorphia.
- Ice Cream Man.
- Flip a Switch.
- All Dressed Up (Acoustic)
- Regardless (RAYE & Rudimental cover) (Acoustic)
- The Weekend (Acoustic)
- Prada (Acoustic)
- Natalie Don’t (Acoustic)
- Secrets
- Black Mascara.
- Worth It.
- Buss It Down.
- Encore: Escapism.