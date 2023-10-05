RAYE Brings '21st Century Blues' To NYC With Sold Out Show

RAYE had New York City's Terminal 5 buzzing on the evening of October 3rd when she performed a sold out show for 3,000 fans. She took the stage following an incredible opening set by her sister, Absolutely. The theme of the night was honesty, as the singer-songwriter shared her struggles with addiction, body image, and assault. She connected with the audience through storytelling -- in her lyrics and anecdotes in between. The "Escapism" singer has been on her My 21st Century Blues World Tour since February, with a second European leg coming next month.

RAYE's powerful vocals, a unique mix of operatic and scat singing, allow her to shine on everything from EDM collaborations and acoustic versions of her hits, to a Planet Earth trailer with a voiceover by David Attenborough. We love a versatile queen.

Scroll on to see more photos from the show.