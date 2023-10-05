RAYE Brings '21st Century Blues' To NYC With Sold Out Show

By Rachel Kaplan

October 5, 2023

Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

RAYE had New York City's Terminal 5 buzzing on the evening of October 3rd when she performed a sold out show for 3,000 fans. She took the stage following an incredible opening set by her sister, Absolutely. The theme of the night was honesty, as the singer-songwriter shared her struggles with addiction, body image, and assault. She connected with the audience through storytelling -- in her lyrics and anecdotes in between. The "Escapism" singer has been on her My 21st Century Blues World Tour since February, with a second European leg coming next month.

RAYE's powerful vocals, a unique mix of operatic and scat singing, allow her to shine on everything from EDM collaborations and acoustic versions of her hits, to a Planet Earth trailer with a voiceover by David Attenborough. We love a versatile queen.

Scroll on to see more photos from the show.

1 of 13
RAYE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
2 of 13
RAYE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
3 of 13
RAYE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
4 of 13
RAYE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
5 of 13
RAYE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
6 of 13
Fans
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
7 of 13
RAYE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
8 of 13
RAYE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
9 of 13
RAYE
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
10 of 13
Absolutely
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
11 of 13
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
12 of 13
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
13 of 13
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

RAYE Setlist:

  1. Introduction.
  2. Oscar Winning Tears.
  3. Hard Out Here.
  4. The Thrill Is Gone.
  5. Five Star Hotels.
  6. Mary Jane.
  7. Environmental Anxiety.
  8. Body Dysmorphia.
  9. Ice Cream Man.
  10. Flip a Switch.
  11. All Dressed Up (Acoustic)
  12. Regardless (RAYE & Rudimental cover) (Acoustic)
  13. The Weekend (Acoustic)
  14. Prada (Acoustic)
  15. Natalie Don’t (Acoustic)
  16. Secrets
  17. Black Mascara.
  18. Worth It.
  19. Buss It Down.
  20. Encore: Escapism.
