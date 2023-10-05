WATCH: Escaped Monkey Terrorizes Neighborhood Before Its Captured

By Bill Galluccio

October 5, 2023

Momo the monkey
Photo: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Authorities in Indianapolis captured a monkey named Momo, who had been terrorizing a neighborhood since escaping from his owner's home on Wednesday (October 4).

Momo's owner, Wayne Pham, posted about his escape on Facebook and asked people to contact the police if they saw him. Several people commented on the post with photos and videos of Momo roaming the area.

"He greeted me as I pulled into the driveway!" Karri Harbert replied, posting a photo of Momo on top of her car.

Neighbors reported that Momo was harassing residents, digging through their trash cans, and even jumping on cars. The Indianapolis Police Department noted that several people were injured by Momo.

"There are reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but we can't confirm it is from bites," the department wrote on X.

After roughly 14 hours of evading the police and animal control officers, Momo was finally captured on Thursday morning.

"Momo, the monkey has been captured safely," the police department posted on X. "That was more than enough monkey business for us."

Momo the monkey terrorizes driver after escaping a nearby home

Momo the monkey is on the loose!

Posted by USA TODAY on Thursday, October 5, 2023
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.