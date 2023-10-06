2 Wisconsin Towns Among The Most 'Peaceful Small Towns' On The Great Lakes

Two Wisconsin towns were chosen as some of the best small towns to visit along the Great Lakes, this following another report naming several destinations in the Badger State as being among the best beach towns on the Lakes.

With thousands of miles of shoreline, the Great Lakes offer plenty of opportunities for a beautiful and relaxing day in nature. Far & Wide compiled a list of the 10 most peaceful small towns you can visit along the five Great Lakes, narrowing down the towns to those with fewer than 5,000 residents, and two locales in Wisconsin made the list: Bayfield and Kewaunee. Here's what the site had to say:

Bayfield

"Bayfield is another Lake Superior town worth visiting. It provides access to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. This collection of 22 islands is a wonderful spot for travelers who love the outdoors and want to see mindblowing rock formations, sea caves and ice caves. As with many other places on the Great Lakes, Bayfield and the Apostle Islands are perfect places to go kayaking. Other things to do include fishing, chasing waterfalls and wine tasting at the area's wineries."

Kewaunee

"Chicago is the most frequented city on Lake Michigan, but it's not the cleanest nor the prettiest place to enjoy the lake. Instead, head north up the Wisconsin shore into Kewaunee. Spend time walking, shopping and dining near the historic harbor, or you can visit Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse. You can also go on the Kewaunee Marshland Walk — and don't neglect to see the tallest grandfather clock in the world!"

These are Far & Wide's picks for the most peaceful small towns along the Great Lakes:

Kelleys Island, Ohio Bayfield, Wisconsin Port Austin, Michigan Mackinaw, Michigan Saugatuck, Michigan Grand Marais, Minnesota Sackets Harbor, New York Angola on the Lake, New York Munising, Michigan Kewaunee, Wisconsin

Check out the full list at Far & Wide to read up on what makes each town special.