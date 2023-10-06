Owner Shoots At Carjacking Suspect Unable To Drive Manual Transmission

By Bill Galluccio

October 6, 2023

Gear shift handle
Photo: sestovic / iStock / Getty Images

A pair of carjackers were stymied by a manual transmission while trying to steal a car in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday (October 5).

The San Antonio Police Department said that the suspected thief was forced to abandon the car after a few feet because he didn't know how to operate a stick shift. He then ran toward a waiting getaway car as the vehicle's owner pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One of the bullets went through the passenger's side headrest of the getaway car and grazed the head of one of the teenage suspects. The two men managed to get home, where their family called 911.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. His condition is unknown.

Authorities did not identify the two suspects or say what charges they were facing. It is also unclear if the owner of the vehicle they tried to steal will face charges for opening fire on the men as they fled.

