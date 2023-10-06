Woman Dies After Getting Struck In Hit And Run And Then Hit Again By A Cop

A Louisiana woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in Baton Rouge last Saturday (September 30). Authorities said that 38-year-old Quiana Brown was crossing the street when a speeding driver hit her and fled the scene.

About ten minutes later, a police officer responding to the scene ran over Brown, who was still lying in the roadway.

Officials are unsure if Brown was already dead when the officer ran her over.

Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene. They released photos of his car, which was described as a silver or grey four-door sedan with tinted windows and damage to the front grill, hood, and rear driver's side door.

In addition to looking for the suspect who initially struck Brown, investigators are also probing the actions of the officer, who was not identified.

"I don't get it," Quiana's brother, Quincy Brown, told The Washington Post. "I've got to get justice for my sister because that doesn't make sense."

Earlier in the week, another woman in San Francisco was struck by two vehicles, including a self-driving taxi.