Julia Fox Reveals The Truth About Her Short-Lived Relationship With Ye

Julia Fox has opened up about her past relationship with Kanye West in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times while discussing her book, "Down the Drain."

Initially, she believed the connection with the rapper "could be something real" and thought she could help him during his high-profile split from Kim Kardashian. However, she soon realized she was being "weaponized" and felt like his "little puppet."

Fox's book touches on their relationship, albeit briefly. They were first linked in January 2022 after meeting at a New Year's Eve party and dated for just over a month.

She refused to sign an NDA, choosing not to keep the details of their relationship secret unless it was a professional opportunity.

Despite not revealing all the specifics of their short-lived romance, Fox disclosed that they "almost never" slept together and that the relationship affected her career, leading her to turn down certain job opportunities.

Fox downplayed the media's attention on their relationship, emphasizing that it wasn't as significant as people made it out to be.

She also mentioned seeing "red flags" early on and realized she didn't want to be part of the relationship. She noted that her role as a mom influenced her decision to maintain a higher moral standard.