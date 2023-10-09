A Florida man is facing charges after authorities reportedly found notes detailing plans to carry out mass shootings and stabbings at a church and two high schools, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history took place, per WSVN.

Henry Horton IV, 19, was pulled over for a broken headlight by a Jupiter police officer on September 18, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. After getting consent to search Horton's vehicle, the officer allegedly discovered "multiple, handwritten pages stating a plan to purchase firearms, and ‘kill everyone at OHS with my guns.'" Officials later learned "OHS" stands for Okeechobee High School, which is where Horton graduated from last year.

The police officer reportedly found three filet-style knives and a bong inside the teenager's vehicle. Horton was transported to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation and was facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at the time. Investigators later dropped by to question him further about his dubious notes.

Deputies claim Horton plotted to kill an administrator at his alma mater on January 2, 2026, which is his birthday, along with another 14 people. After that, he planned on driving to a Miami church called "El Rey Jesus" to go on a "stabbing spree" and murder roughly 10 people there, according to the affidavit.

The 19-year-old also revealed that he conducted "recon" at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people and injured 17 more in February 2018, reports allege. When asked why he would attack the school, Horton allegedly said it would be for "fame and attention."

Other targets included a Walmart, a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, a "United Nationals Building in New York," and even his father and stepmother, authorities claim.

Horton told a police officer he's struggled with mental health issues and was admitted into a mental hospital when he was living in Virginia, reporters learned. The affidavit said the teenager's "been having multiple thoughts about mass homicide and want to execute them once he turned 22 years old."

An arrest warrant was issued for Horton, and he was taken into custody on October 5 for written threats to kill or harm another individual. His bond was set at $1 million. Court records say he's due in court on November 6.