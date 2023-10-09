Mass Shooting At Community Center Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Injured

By Bill Galluccio

October 9, 2023

Police Line
Photo: 400tmax / iStock / Getty Images

mass shooting at a community center in White Township, Pennsylvania, left one person dead and eight others injured early Sunday (October 8) morning.

The Pennsylvania State Police said there were about 150 people attending a private party at Chevy Chase Community Center when shots rang out around 12:30 a.m.

"You can imagine the chaos that would ensue from a number of gunshots in a relatively confined space," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. "People dove through windows, people ran through doors, ran through porch railings, trying to get away from that scene."

Police said that the injured victims were between the ages of 18 and 23, and the deceased victim was 22 years old.

Authorities did not provide details about the motive for the shooting, but Bivens said it was "isolated to the attendees at that party."

Investigators believe there was likely more than one shooter. No arrests have been made, but multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

