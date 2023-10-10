DJ Drama, Kid Capri and slew of other legendary beatmakers joined forces to honor all the DJ's and producers who's made Hip-Hop what it is today.



On Tuesday night, October 10, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 dedicated the show to all the DJ's and producers that made a difference in the music industry. Mr. Thanksgiving brought mixtape culture to life by performing with artists who dropped unforgettable mixtapes like Fabolous, who performed "You Be Killin Em." and T.I., who performed "Rubber Band Man" off his Trap Muzik LP. The set ended with Jeezy who spit his iconic verses from "Trap or Die."