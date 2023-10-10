DJ Drama, Jeezy, T.I. & More Honor DJ's & Producers At BET Hip Hop Awards
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2023
DJ Drama, Kid Capri and slew of other legendary beatmakers joined forces to honor all the DJ's and producers who's made Hip-Hop what it is today.
On Tuesday night, October 10, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 dedicated the show to all the DJ's and producers that made a difference in the music industry. Mr. Thanksgiving brought mixtape culture to life by performing with artists who dropped unforgettable mixtapes like Fabolous, who performed "You Be Killin Em." and T.I., who performed "Rubber Band Man" off his Trap Muzik LP. The set ended with Jeezy who spit his iconic verses from "Trap or Die."
🎧🔥 Closed out the party in the ATL right way! @DJDRAMA performed some of his Gangsta Grillz classics, and some of their solo hits, with @myfabolouslife, @Tip, @Jeezy, and @LilJon at the #HipHopAwards! 🚀 It's a party like no other! 🎵💥 #BET pic.twitter.com/276kly3Nok— #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 11, 2023
The night began with a rare performance from veteran mixers Kid Capri and D-Nice, who dissected popular rap hits and shed light on the classic samples that inspired them. Throughout the show, we got to see a variety of sets from other legendary DJ's and producers like Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa, Scott Storch, DJ Holiday, and Kool DJ Red Alert, who let newcomer Young Devyn spit a few bars.
Check out some of the tributes to the DJ's and producers below.
Oh it just went down! This DJ battle with @kidcapri101 and @dnice was crazy! 🎧🔥 #HipHopAwards #BET pic.twitter.com/F3sG2dgwC8— #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 11, 2023
🚨 🚨 @KoolDJRedAlert just set the stage on fire with his set 🔥 #BET #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/r2uO5YmhRD— #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 11, 2023
"She's a living legend, the icon. She was every guys crush"— #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 11, 2023
DJ @Spindeezy has always been nice on the 1's and 2's so we had to show love to the queen as we celebrate Hip Hop's 50th bday! 👸🏾💐🎵 #BET #HipHopwAwards pic.twitter.com/g8twkJ1fAy