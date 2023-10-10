DJ Drama, Jeezy, T.I. & More Honor DJ's & Producers At BET Hip Hop Awards

By Tony M. Centeno

October 11, 2023

DJ Drama and Jeezy
Photo: Getty Images

DJ Drama, Kid Capri and slew of other legendary beatmakers joined forces to honor all the DJ's and producers who's made Hip-Hop what it is today.

On Tuesday night, October 10, the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 dedicated the show to all the DJ's and producers that made a difference in the music industry. Mr. Thanksgiving brought mixtape culture to life by performing with artists who dropped unforgettable mixtapes like Fabolous, who performed "You Be Killin Em." and T.I., who performed "Rubber Band Man" off his Trap Muzik LP. The set ended with Jeezy who spit his iconic verses from "Trap or Die."

The night began with a rare performance from veteran mixers Kid Capri and D-Nice, who dissected popular rap hits and shed light on the classic samples that inspired them. Throughout the show, we got to see a variety of sets from other legendary DJ's and producers like Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa, Scott Storch, DJ Holiday, and Kool DJ Red Alert, who let newcomer Young Devyn spit a few bars.

Check out some of the tributes to the DJ's and producers below.

