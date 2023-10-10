Israel Amassing Tanks Near Gaza As IDF Airstrikes Hit Over 250 Targets

Israel is preparing for a "complete siege" of Gaza as fighting entered the fourth day after a surprise attack from Hamas forces over the weekend. The Israeli Defense Force is amassing tanks along the border of Gaza while airstrikes hammered over 250 targets in the Al-Furqan and Rafah areas of Gaza.

"The (Al-Furqan) area serves as a hub for the Hamas terrorist organization, from which operations against Israel were launched," the IDF said.

The Israeli Embassy said over 1,000 people in Israel have been killed and over 3,400 injured in attacks since the fighting began. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that over 760 people have died since Saturday.

According to a report from Fox News, citing i24 News reporters who are on the ground, Israeli soldiers uncovered horrific scenes in Kfar Aza, where dozens of terrorists butchered residents in their homes.

"It's not a war; it's not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mother, the father, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them," IDF Major General Itai Veruv said. "It's a massacre."