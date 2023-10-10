Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & More Honor So So Def's 30th Anniversary On Stage
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2023
Jermaine Dupri brought the So So Def family together for a nostalgic performance.
On Tuesday night, October 10, the founder of the iconic Atlanta-based record label celebrated its 30th anniversary on stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. JD kicked off the performance by performing Kriss Kross' "Jump," which he wrote, followed by "Welcome To Atlanta" with Ludacris. The nostalgic performance got even hotter when Lil Jon pulled up to revive the snap era with songs like "Snap Yo Fingers" and YoungBloodZ's "Damn!" Throughout the set, the dancers in the back took fans back to the early 2000s after they busted out all the classic snap dances.
The performance continued with appearances from Bone Crusher who performed "Never Scared." Later on, Chingy & Tyrese pulled up to perform their collaboration "Pullin Me Back" followed by Nelly who performed "Grillz." Jermaine Dupri had to remind the younger generation of his array of collaborations so he had to bust out "Money Ain't A Thang" without JAY-Z unfortunately.
JD wrapped up the set with the classic So So Def remix of Dem Franchize Boyz's "Oh I Think They Like Me." The veteran hitmaker brought out Parlae & Buddie along with Bow Wow and Da Brat, who performed their verses altogether for the first time in years.
Their epic set followed other incredible performances from LL COOL J, Rakim, GloRilla, City Girls, Sexyy Red and DaBaby. Check out the entire tribute to So So Def Recordings below.
WELCOME TO ATLANTA WHERE THE PLAYAS PLAY!— #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 11, 2023
30 years of So So Def putting on for hip hop and being influential to the culture. WHAT A PERFORMANCE!🔥🔥 @jermainedupri, @Ludacris, @LilJon, @ChingyFulldekk, @sosobrat, @smoss and more! #HipHopAwards #BET pic.twitter.com/wkcTMJPtP2