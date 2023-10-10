Jermaine Dupri brought the So So Def family together for a nostalgic performance.



On Tuesday night, October 10, the founder of the iconic Atlanta-based record label celebrated its 30th anniversary on stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. JD kicked off the performance by performing Kriss Kross' "Jump," which he wrote, followed by "Welcome To Atlanta" with Ludacris. The nostalgic performance got even hotter when Lil Jon pulled up to revive the snap era with songs like "Snap Yo Fingers" and YoungBloodZ's "Damn!" Throughout the set, the dancers in the back took fans back to the early 2000s after they busted out all the classic snap dances.