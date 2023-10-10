Pumpkin Sets New World Record At 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, set a new world record for the largest gourd at the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California.

Gienger's gigantic pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,749 pounds, earning him first place for the second straight year and a cash prize of $30,000. The pumpkin can produce 687 pies.

The previous record was set in 2021 by an Italian farmer who grew a 2,702-pound squash.

"I was not expecting that. It was quite the feeling," Gienger said after the victory, according to the Associated Press.

It was his third win in four years. Last year, Gienger won the event with a 2,560-pound pumpkin. That set the U.S. record for the largest gourd.

Gienger grows the pumpkins in his backyard and said he waters them up to 12 times a day. This year, he admitted he gave his pumpkins a bit more fertilizer than in previous years.

He has been growing pumpkins since he was a teenager, following his father's footsteps, who also grew pumpkins.

Gienger's record-setting pumpkin will be on display at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival next weekend.

"I put in the work so that I can put a smile on people's faces, and it's just so nice coming out here to see everyone in this town," he said.