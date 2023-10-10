TOOL Announce Massive US 2024 Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

By Katrina Nattress

October 10, 2023

Photo: Travis Shinn

TOOL are wrapping up their 2023 tour, which wraps up November 21 in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, but they already have their sights set on next year. On Tuesday (October 10), the band announced a massive 2024 arena tour that kicks off January 10 in Baltimore and goes until February 18 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 13) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below.

TOOL 2024 Tour Dates

1/10 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

1/12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

1/13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

1/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1/19 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

1/23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

1/24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

1/26 Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

1/27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/31 Austin, TX Moody Center

2/2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

2/3 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

2/5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

2/9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

2/12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

2/14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

2/15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

2/17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

2/18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

