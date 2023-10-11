How You Can See Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas and Kyle Cook's Sold-Out Show

Rob Thomas and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty are performing a sold-out show this November in Cabazon, California, and a few of their biggest fans will get to not only see the show, but have a weekend they won't forget.

In a few contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to Cabazon, California where they will stay at Casino Morongo for two nights. Then, the pair will experience Rob Thomas and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty from the front row with two tickets to the November 30th show at the casino — plus, they'll meet Rob and Kyle backstage and even get a guitar lesson from Cook. They'll remember the weekend forever with access to a $200 Matchbox Twenty merchandise credit.

To enter to win, listen to any participating iHeartRadio station via the free iHeartRadio app.