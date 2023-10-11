How You Can See Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas and Kyle Cook's Sold-Out Show

By Taylor Fields

October 12, 2023

Rob Thomas and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty are performing a sold-out show this November in Cabazon, California, and a few of their biggest fans will get to not only see the show, but have a weekend they won't forget.

In a few contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to Cabazon, California where they will stay at Casino Morongo for two nights. Then, the pair will experience Rob Thomas and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty from the front row with two tickets to the November 30th show at the casino — plus, they'll meet Rob and Kyle backstage and even get a guitar lesson from Cook. They'll remember the weekend forever with access to a $200 Matchbox Twenty merchandise credit.

To enter to win, listen to any participating iHeartRadio station via the free iHeartRadio app.

Matchbox Twenty released their most recent album, Where The Light Goes, back in May. The project show cases twelve new songs, including singles "Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)" and "Don't Get Me Wrong." The band will be heading out on tour next year in Australia, along with the Goo Goo Dolls.

Matchbox Twenty
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.