Popular News Anchor Quits After Being Targeted In Abduction, Murder Plot

Popular UK morning news anchor Holly Willoughby announced her resignation following the recent arrest of a man who plotted to abduct and murder her.

Willoughby, 42, who spent 14 years as the co-host of 'This Morning' on ITV, revealed her "difficult decision" to leave the program, which she said was in the best interest of her husband and three children.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much,” Willoughby said in a statement shared on her Instagram account. “This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard [Madeley] and Judy [Finnigan] said ‘We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers. It’s been an honor to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel like I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much.”