2 Chainz Announces Release Date For Long-Awaited Joint Album With Lil Wayne

It's been seven years since 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne dropped their beloved joint album. The 12-track album features the lead single "Rolls Royce Weather Everyday" as well as other notable collaborative hits like "MF'n Right," "Smell Like Money" and "Blue C-Note." It also has several solo tracks by the "No Lie" rapper. The album sold 53,000 copies in its first week and became 2 Chainz's third album that debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.



The duo have been teasing the sequel for quite some time. After confirming the album's existence in 2020, 2 Chainz said he wanted to drop it that same year, however, they decided to keep working on it instead. Since then, the 46-year-old MC has given several updates about the album's progress. Then, two months ago, 2 Chainz provided visual evidence of the album's status by posting footage from a music video shoot with Wayne and Usher, who may appear on the project.



Look out for ColleGrove 2 arriving on November 2.