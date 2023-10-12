2 Chainz Announces Release Date For Long-Awaited Joint Album With Lil Wayne
By Tony M. Centeno
October 12, 2023
2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are finally set to deliver their long-awaited joint album.
According to a report Rock The Bells published on Tuesday, October 10, Tity Boi revealed the release date for ColleGrove 2 with Weezy. He made the announcement while filming on location for an upcoming project with LL COOL J's iconic brand. The Atlanta MC confirmed that their LP will drop next month on November 2. It will serve as the sequel to their first collaborative effort ColleGrove, which dropped in 2016.
"Me and Wayne's album drops next month," he shared. "This is a full circle moment."
It's been seven years since 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne dropped their beloved joint album. The 12-track album features the lead single "Rolls Royce Weather Everyday" as well as other notable collaborative hits like "MF'n Right," "Smell Like Money" and "Blue C-Note." It also has several solo tracks by the "No Lie" rapper. The album sold 53,000 copies in its first week and became 2 Chainz's third album that debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.
The duo have been teasing the sequel for quite some time. After confirming the album's existence in 2020, 2 Chainz said he wanted to drop it that same year, however, they decided to keep working on it instead. Since then, the 46-year-old MC has given several updates about the album's progress. Then, two months ago, 2 Chainz provided visual evidence of the album's status by posting footage from a music video shoot with Wayne and Usher, who may appear on the project.
Look out for ColleGrove 2 arriving on November 2.
Usher shooting a new video with Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz 🎥 pic.twitter.com/UkuVmymVFA— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) August 20, 2023