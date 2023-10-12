Machine Gun Kelly had to think fast when a fan rushed the stage during his recent appearance at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in his hometown of Cleveland. The incident happened about 10 minute into the musician's panel discussion, and he didn't hesitate to act when he saw a person approaching him.

“My man, get the f**k away from me," he said, leaping out of his chair with his hands clenched into fists. Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this.”

Though not fully audible in the clip, Rolling Stone points out that the fan said to MGK “I got you man. I want to help you out here.” Thankfully, security swiftly removed the person and there was no physical contact between him and the rapper-turned-rocker. The livestream cut out for a few minutes, and when it returned MGK apologized for his "primal reaction."

“I’m sorry, I try to live the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that other guy in the past, I’m really sorry,” he said before adding, “My advice for people who have an idea that want to present it to other creators is pick a good time and a place. This was a bad time and place.”

The crowd didn't seem to mind his reaction and cheered for him, while the panelist told him he "handled that amazingly."

Watch the whole incident unfold above.