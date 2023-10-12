Major Retailer Won't Be Open On Thanksgiving For 4th Straight Year

By Bill Galluccio

October 12, 2023

Shopping at supermarket, shopping concept
Photo: seb_ra / iStock / Getty Images

If you need any last-minute groceries on Thanksgiving, you won't be able to pick them up at Walmart. The company announced that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth straight year.

"Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones," Walmart posted on X, along with a video of CEO John Furner.

Walmart is the first major retailer to announce it will be closed on Thursday, November 23, though others are expected to shutter their doors as well.

In previous years, Target, Costco, BJ's, and Kohl's closed down to allow their employees to spend the holiday with their families and friends.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many national retailers would open on Thanksgiving to give shoppers a chance to get a headstart on Black Friday shopping. Now, many companies are opting to stay closed and are offering Black Friday sales online, days or weeks before November 24.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.