Major Retailer Won't Be Open On Thanksgiving For 4th Straight Year

If you need any last-minute groceries on Thanksgiving, you won't be able to pick them up at Walmart. The company announced that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth straight year.

"Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones," Walmart posted on X, along with a video of CEO John Furner.

Walmart is the first major retailer to announce it will be closed on Thursday, November 23, though others are expected to shutter their doors as well.

In previous years, Target, Costco, BJ's, and Kohl's closed down to allow their employees to spend the holiday with their families and friends.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many national retailers would open on Thanksgiving to give shoppers a chance to get a headstart on Black Friday shopping. Now, many companies are opting to stay closed and are offering Black Friday sales online, days or weeks before November 24.