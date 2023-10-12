Senator Bob Menendez Accused Of Acting As Foreign Agent For Egypt

Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly acting as a foreign agent to the Egyptian government.

In the superseding indictment, the grand jury alleged that Menendez "provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt."

Prosecutors claimed that New Jersey businessmen Jose Uribe, Fred Daibes, and Wael Hana "provided hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes to Menendez and Nadine Menendez, in exchange for Menendez's acts and breaches of duty to benefit the Government of Egypt, Hana, and others, including with respect to foreign military sales and foreign military financing."

Menedez and his wife, Nadine, were previously indicted on bribery charges by the Justice Department as part of the investigation that led to the latest charges.

They both pleaded not guilty to the bribery charges. Menedez has refused to resign and vowed that he will be exonerated.