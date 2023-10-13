2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Lineup Revealed
By Taylor Fields
October 13, 2023
Ready to rock? Because many of alternative rock's favorite bands are taking over the Honda Center in Anaheim, California this January during the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One, and the show is gearing up to be EPIC.
This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will take place on January 13th and will include performances from bands including Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party. And the show will once again be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."
In a statement, Woody explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event. My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing."
Fans across the country will be able to listen to this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO live as the show will be broadcast across iHeartRadio alternative and rock stations across the country, and on the free iHeartRadio app.
Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping eligible cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder presale. The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 48-hour Capital One Cardholder presale begins on Tuesday, October 24th at 10am PT and runs through Thursday, October 26th at 10am PT, or while presale supplies last.
Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to presale ticket purchases to attend an exclusive event before the show, including a private soundcheck performance by The Black Keys, complimentary food and drinks, and more. Presale tickets and exclusive cardholder offers will be available at iheartradio.com/capitalone. Eligible Capital One cardholders can also redeem their rewards for cardholder exclusive iHeartRadio ALTer Ego ticket packages and experiences on Capital One Entertainment.
Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Fans can become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com to access tickets beginning Thursday, October 26th at 10am PT through Friday, October 27th at 10am PT or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27th at 12pm PT via Ticketmaster.com.