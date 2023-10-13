2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Lineup Revealed

Ready to rock? Because many of alternative rock's favorite bands are taking over the Honda Center in Anaheim, California this January during the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One, and the show is gearing up to be EPIC.

This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will take place on January 13th and will include performances from bands including Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party. And the show will once again be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."

In a statement, Woody explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event. My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing."

Fans across the country will be able to listen to this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO live as the show will be broadcast across iHeartRadio alternative and rock stations across the country, and on the free iHeartRadio app.