Best Restaurant ‘To Dine On Small Plates’ In New Mexico

Small plates, an irresistible culinary trend sweeping the nation, have become the embodiment of shared delight.

From enticing bar snacks to artfully crafted tapas and mezze platters, these petite dishes offer a mouth-watering passport to diverse flavors and culinary adventures.

In the age of small plates, the concept of dining has undergone a delightful transformation.

It's a multifaceted world where every bite tells a unique story, and every meal is an invitation to savor, share and explore. The beauty lies in the freedom to mix and match, to indulge in a medley of flavors and to revel in the sheer pleasure of regional variety.

This culinary revolution transcends boundaries, and every state in America is proud of its hidden gems and treasured establishments that master the art of small plates. From cozy bistros to bustling eateries, these havens are where food becomes an experience, and every plate, a masterpiece.

LoveFood.com took its readers state-by-state to uncover the finest destinations for small plates dining. These rankings are based on authentic reviews and awards.

In New Mexico, La Boca in Santa Fe is the clear favorite when it comes to small bites:

“La Boca regularly features on ‘best of’ restaurant lists, and has remained consistently popular since it was opened by James Beard Award–nominated chef James Campbell Caruso in 2006. Diners rate the great service, fantastic food, and lively, European wine bar–style atmosphere. The New York Times says its menu, which changes seasonally to make the most of local ingredients, is filled with ‘modern reinventions of classic Spanish cuisine’, so expect plenty of creative twists on old favorites.”