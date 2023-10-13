Jada Pinkett Smith Says 2Pac Proposed To Her While He Was In Jail

“I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was gonna do anyway," she continued. "He didn’t have to marry me to do that. I’m here. He needed a rock. Because of our friendship and everything we had been through together, he just wanted to feel that solidified foundation.”



“I promise you, he would’ve married me and divorced me as soon as his ass got out," she added. "He would’ve! […] I just think it was the mind state that he was in. He wrote me this long letter, and even before ‘Pac went to jail, he was starting to shift in a certain manner. Good, really good."



Jada and 'Pac became friends when they were teenagers in Baltimore before she met her now former husband Will Smith in 1994. The proposal happened the same year Jada and Will got together and two years before they were married in 1997. In the same interview, Pinkett also reflected on her decision to not speak to 2Pac during the final year of his life due to a heated argument they had.



"I was hurt, I was pissed, and I really kinda dug my heels in the ground," she explained. "I was just like, ‘He went too far and he’s gon’ have to call me, and I’m standing my ground on it.’ And I learned that, don’t waste time like that. It’s like, a whole year out of my pride. Both of us. Very prideful. Just hard-headed, prideful. ‘Cause none of it mattered."



Look out for the interview coming soon and Jada Pinkett Smith's explosive memoir Worthy in stores October 17.