Kaiser Permanente Reaches Tentative Deal With Health Care Workers

By Bill Galluccio

October 13, 2023

Kaiser Permanente Health Care Workers Go On Strike
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative deal with union workers, preventing another work stoppage. Last week, over 75,000 employees in five states held a three-day strike after contract negotiations failed. The workers' top demands were increased pay and a plan to hire more workers as staffing shortages left many employees overworked.

It was the largest healthcare workers' strike in U.S. history.

Terms of the new deal were not released.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West wrote on X. "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su."

Kaiser, which serves 13 million people in eight states and Washington, D.C., also took to X to announce a deal had been reached.

"We are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with the frontline health care workers of the union coalition. We are thankful for the instrumental involvement of Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Su," the company wrote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.