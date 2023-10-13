Kaiser Permanente Reaches Tentative Deal With Health Care Workers

Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative deal with union workers, preventing another work stoppage. Last week, over 75,000 employees in five states held a three-day strike after contract negotiations failed. The workers' top demands were increased pay and a plan to hire more workers as staffing shortages left many employees overworked.

It was the largest healthcare workers' strike in U.S. history.

Terms of the new deal were not released.

"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West wrote on X. "We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su."

Kaiser, which serves 13 million people in eight states and Washington, D.C., also took to X to announce a deal had been reached.

"We are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with the frontline health care workers of the union coalition. We are thankful for the instrumental involvement of Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Su," the company wrote.