Laura Marano Reveals Her 'Raw' Debut Album Can Be Interpreted 2 Ways

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 13, 2023

Laura Marano's debut album I May Be An Actress, But I Can’t Fake How I Feel has been out for nearly a month now and she's "so proud." On September 15th, the 27-year-old singer unveiled her first full-length album which features singles "This Time Last Year," "Bad Time Good Time," "Arrow," "Boundaries," "The Valley" and "Brand New Heart."

The former Austin & Ally star recently shared that the songs on her "vulnerable" debut album hold truths in both her personal love life as well as her professional life as an actress and singer. "I love that all of the songs can be interpreted to either be about a relationship I have had with a partner or about the relationship I have with my career. A career that has defined me basically my whole life," Marano explained in an exclusive quote to iHeartRadio. "This whole album is a reflection on how that’s affected me. I genuinely have just wanted these songs and this story out. As vulnerable and raw as it is, I really just wanted to share it with the world. And the fact is, I am so proud of this album."

Prior to I May Be An Actress, But I Can’t Fake How I Feel, Marano had released three EPs: Me in 2019, You in 2020, and Us in 2022.

Listen to Marano's debut album at iHeartRadio and stay up to date with her career on Instagram.

