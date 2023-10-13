Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music With Creepy NSFW Photo: 'Let's Begin'

It's been over a year since Megan Thee Stallion released her Traumazine album. The project features songs like "Plan B" and "Her" as well as collaborations with Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Sauce Walka, Lil' Keke, Big Pokey, Mike D and Dua Lipa. It was also her last album via 1501 Certified/300 Ent. She recently went on Instagram Live and confirmed that her upcoming album will come straight from her brain with funds coming straight out of her own pockets.



"This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because you know we trying to get off," Meg said. "But I have no label right now and we're doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion's pockets so the budget is coming from me."



"I'm so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my momma," she continued. "So excited because it's really just me this go-around until we sign to a new label, but I don't want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself."



Check out more from Meg's teases below.

