Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music With Creepy NSFW Photo: 'Let's Begin'

By Tony M. Centeno

October 13, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion bares it all while teasing the next chapter of her music career.

On Thursday night, October 12, the Houston native posted a freaky set of photos and videos on her Instagram timeline. The cover photos spell out "Act One" and each post shows creepy images of what appears to be a music video shoot, in which she rocks realistic viper fangs. In her Instagram Story, Meg posted another behind-the-scenes photo that shows her completely nude with blurs on all her private parts. She also used the photo as the banner of her x/Twitter account.

"Let's begin 🐍" she wrote in her captions.

It's been over a year since Megan Thee Stallion released her Traumazine album. The project features songs like "Plan B" and "Her" as well as collaborations with Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Sauce Walka, Lil' Keke, Big Pokey, Mike D and Dua Lipa. It was also her last album via 1501 Certified/300 Ent. She recently went on Instagram Live and confirmed that her upcoming album will come straight from her brain with funds coming straight out of her own pockets.

"This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because you know we trying to get off," Meg said. "But I have no label right now and we're doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion's pockets so the budget is coming from me."

"I'm so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my momma," she continued. "So excited because it's really just me this go-around until we sign to a new label, but I don't want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself."

Check out more from Meg's teases below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.