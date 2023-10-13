Rolling Stones To Celebrate 'Hackney Diamonds' During Exclusive Event

The Rolling Stones are releasing their first new studio album in 18 years, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20th, and the iconic rock band is celebrating with a special event that fans across the country will be able to tune in and listen to — iHeartRadio ICONS with The Rolling Stones: Celebrating the Release of Hackney Diamonds.

Hackney Diamonds is The Rolling Stones' first release since founding member Charlie Watts' death, and their first studio album since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Although the band has been recording new music over the years, the group released their blues standards record Blue & Lonesome back in 2016. Hackney Diamonds showcases twelve new songs, including previously released tracks "Angry" and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

During iHeartRadio ICONS with The Rolling Stones: Celebrating the Release of Hackney Diamonds, the band's Mick Jagger and Keith Richards sit down with iHeartRadio's Jim Kerr to talk about their new album and more. Fans can tune in and listen on October 20th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's Classic Rock Channel.

Get pumped for iHeartRadio ICONS with The Rolling Stones: Celebrating the Release of Hackney Diamonds by listening to the project's lead release "Angry" below.