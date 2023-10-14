Florida Thieves Use Tractor-Trailers To Steal $1.6 Million In Alcohol

A group of thieves managed to steal $1.6 million worth of alcohol from a distributor in Florida, according to a report from CNN.

The theft occurred on July 8 at a Republic National Distributing Company warehouse in Tampa. From 4:10 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., the thieves loaded 4,277 cases of liquor onto tractor-trailers.

While authorities have not identified any suspects in the case, they were able to identify the trucks as they left the facility using surveillance camera footage from around the area.

Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office filed a warrant for an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, writing that it "contains specific information, technical data, and evidence" about the massive theft. The warrant also noted that the thieves removed security cameras from the warehouse.

"While we are unable to comment at this time because this is an active law enforcement investigation, we have confidence that law enforcement is handling this matter seriously and taking all necessary steps to find the perpetrators of this crime," Kanchan Kinkade, vice president of corporate communications for Republic National Distributing Company, told CNN.