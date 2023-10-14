Post Malone Joins Forces With NFL Cowboys For New Raising Cane's In Dallas

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 14, 2023

Post Malone Behind The Scenes Before His Bud Light Dive Bar Tour Show in Nashville
Photo: Getty Images

It doesn’t get more Texas than rapper Post Malone and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

For fans of both, luckily, the two have joined forces to create a dining experience unlike any other in Dallas. This unexpected collaboration has birthed a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant, located at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. As customers approach the drive-thru lane, they're greeted by a colossal 32-foot tall Cowboys star, setting the stage for a unique culinary adventure.

This eatery, as the first of its kind, celebrates the rich history of both Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys through captivating interior and exterior art. The blue lighting inside provides a welcoming atmosphere, and the restaurant showcases Cowboys memorabilia, a suit of armor and an exclusive merchandise vending machine, among other remarkable features.

For Post Malone, a Dallas native, this collaboration holds deep personal significance. "Growing up in Dallas, I've been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane's since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest brands in history," the musician expressed in a news release.

The restaurant's normal business hours are from 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This venture marks the latest in a series of collaborations between Post Malone and Raising Cane's, following the successful launch of exclusive collector's cups inspired by the musician's tattoos and on-stage moments.

Post Malone
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.