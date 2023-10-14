Post Malone Joins Forces With NFL Cowboys For New Raising Cane's In Dallas

It doesn’t get more Texas than rapper Post Malone and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

For fans of both, luckily, the two have joined forces to create a dining experience unlike any other in Dallas. This unexpected collaboration has birthed a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant, located at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas. As customers approach the drive-thru lane, they're greeted by a colossal 32-foot tall Cowboys star, setting the stage for a unique culinary adventure.

This eatery, as the first of its kind, celebrates the rich history of both Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys through captivating interior and exterior art. The blue lighting inside provides a welcoming atmosphere, and the restaurant showcases Cowboys memorabilia, a suit of armor and an exclusive merchandise vending machine, among other remarkable features.

For Post Malone, a Dallas native, this collaboration holds deep personal significance. "Growing up in Dallas, I've been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane's since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest brands in history," the musician expressed in a news release.

The restaurant's normal business hours are from 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This venture marks the latest in a series of collaborations between Post Malone and Raising Cane's, following the successful launch of exclusive collector's cups inspired by the musician's tattoos and on-stage moments.