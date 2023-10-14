Troye Sivan Name Drops Ariana Grande For This Unexpected Reason

Troye Sivan, the talented singer and actor, recently opened up about his longstanding friendship with pop music sensation Ariana Grande.

In a candid revelation, Sivan shared that Grande actually was his very first true celebrity friend. This confession sheds light on the unique bonds that can form in the high-stakes world of show business in which true friends are difficult to come across and even more hard to keep.

Sivan's statement resonates with fans, as it underscores the genuine connections that can exist between celebrities in an industry often characterized by competition and rivalries. The two artists' friendship has grown over time, providing insight into the authentic relationships that can develop in the spotlight.

Their friendship goes beyond just professional collaboration, offering a glimpse into the support and camaraderie that can develop within the celebrity circles. It's a refreshing reminder that even in the glamorous world of entertainment, meaningful connections and genuine friendships can flourish.

Troye Sivan's candid acknowledgment of Ariana Grande as his first bona fide celebrity friend not only speaks to their bond but also reflects the significance of authentic relationships in the entertainment industry, reminding us that even the biggest stars value real connections over mere fame.