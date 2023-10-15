'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers Dead At 76

Suzanne Somers has sadly passed away at the age of 76 per Page Six. Her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed that the Three's Company star died early Sunday morning (October 15th) following a 50-year battle with cancer. “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he told the outlet in a statement. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Her death comes just one day before her 77th birthday on Monday, October 16th, and her family had planned on gathering to celebrate. "Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month," Hay concluded.

Friends close to Somers told Page Six that the actress "died in her new ‘all green home’ in Palm Springs, in her sleep with her loving husband by her side." Another source said that her husband, Alan Hamel, had given her an early birthday present shortly before she passed. “[It was a] handwritten love poem wrapped in her favorite pink peonies," they shared. Somers and Hamel were married for 46 years.

The unfortunate news of her passing comes less than three months after Hamel informed the outlet that Somers' breast cancer had returned. She was first diagnosed in her 50s following a battle with skin cancer in her 30s and surviving "two hyperplasia" in her 20s.

“I have been living with cancer since my 20s. And every time that little f—ker pops up, I continue to bat it back,” the TV icon told Entertainment Tonight in July. “I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me."