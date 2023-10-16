Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Reportedly Push Back Upcoming Joint Album

Ye and Ty have the option to release the album themselves through DIY services like Distrokid and Tunecore. However, there are currently several smaller distributors who are gunning for the opportunity to release Ye's first collaborative effort since KIDS SEE GHOSTS with Kid Cudi. One potential company that's in the running is Too Lost, which launched back in 2021 and handles the rights to Ye's music on YouTube. The outlet said the duo is currently reviewing five various offers in total and "will make a decision soon."



There are no exact details about the album that are available at this time. However, sources with knowledge about the project claim its the best body of work the Grammy award-winning rapper and producer has made since the release of his Ye album five years ago. Since then, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have collaborated on songs like “Junya Pt 2” from Donda as well as other joints like Ty's “Ego Death” and Ye's "Real Friends."



Look out for Ye and Ty's joint album coming soon.