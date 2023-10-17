Drake Honors 'Full Circle Moment' With Michael Jackson After Making History
By Tony M. Centeno
October 17, 2023
Drake is celebrating after his recent accomplishment helped him make history alongside the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
On Monday, October 16, the 36-year-old rapper's stand-out collaboration with J. Cole "First Person Shooter" debuted at No. 1 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's the 13th top-charting song for Drake, who ties with Michael Jackson as the only solo male artist with the most No. 1 songs in history. It also counts as J. Cole's first-ever No. 1 song of his career. Drake reacted by posting a photoshopped image of MJ rocking his OVO hoodie to his Instagram along with other photos that marked the special occasion.
"Full circle moment," Drake wrote over a photo of him performing as Michael Jackson during his "Degrassi" days. "Sicko Mode technically makes 14 but they didn't count my feature so we got work to do."
As if that's not enough, Drake's latest album For All The Dogs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 400,000 copies sold in its first week. After the news broke, Drizzy posted other photos of himself enjoying some celebratory drinks. You can see him rock Jackson's infamous white glove (or one that looks just like it) as he sips on his cocktails.
Drake has paid homage to Michael Jackson several times over the years from bars inspired by him on songs like "You Only Live Twice" off Certified Lover Boy to collaborations like "Don't Matter To Me" from his Scorpion album. He even predicted his latest accomplishment towards the end of "First Person Shooter."
"What the f**k, bro? I'm one away from Michael," he raps. "N***a, beat it, N***a, beat it."
Congratulations to Drake!