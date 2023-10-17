"Full circle moment," Drake wrote over a photo of him performing as Michael Jackson during his "Degrassi" days. "Sicko Mode technically makes 14 but they didn't count my feature so we got work to do."



As if that's not enough, Drake's latest album For All The Dogs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 400,000 copies sold in its first week. After the news broke, Drizzy posted other photos of himself enjoying some celebratory drinks. You can see him rock Jackson's infamous white glove (or one that looks just like it) as he sips on his cocktails.



Drake has paid homage to Michael Jackson several times over the years from bars inspired by him on songs like "You Only Live Twice" off Certified Lover Boy to collaborations like "Don't Matter To Me" from his Scorpion album. He even predicted his latest accomplishment towards the end of "First Person Shooter."



"What the f**k, bro? I'm one away from Michael," he raps. "N***a, beat it, N***a, beat it."



Congratulations to Drake!