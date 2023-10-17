Study Reveals The Best County To Live In Colorado

When it comes to moving to a new area, many people only think about the city or neighborhood. While it's certainly important, they often overlook the actual county these locations are part of. Taxes, public areas, parks, and cost of living are just some of the things to consider before making a decision.

24/7 Wall St. has the answer for that. The website refreshed its list of the best counties to live in every state.

"Using an index inspired by the [Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in each state" researchers explained. "Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate."

Analysts claim Pitkin County is the top pick for Colorado! They also provided statistics for what makes this county attractive to future residents:

Poverty rate: 5.2% (state: 9.6%)

5.2% (state: 9.6%) Adults with a Bachelor’s degree: 62.3% (state: 42.8%)

62.3% (state: 42.8%) Life expectancy at birth: 91.3 years (state: 80.0 years)

91.3 years (state: 80.0 years) Median household income: $92,708 (state: $80,184)

$92,708 (state: $80,184) County seat: Aspen

The website also provided more insight into the data:

"Pitkin County, southwest of Denver in the Rocky Mountains, ranks as the state’s best county to live in. With an estimated life expectancy at birth that’s over a decade longer than the national average, the county has one of the healthiest populations in the United States. Health outcomes tend to be better in areas with well educated, financially secure populations. In Pitkin County, 62.3% of adults have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, and only 5.2% of the population live below the poverty line, compared to Colorado’s 42.8% Bachelor’s degree attainment rate and 9.6% poverty rate. Home to the ski resort town of Aspen, Pitkin County is a popular destination for the wealthy and appeals to outdoor lovers at all levels. In addition to skiing and other winter sports, recreational opportunities in the area include hiking, climbing, biking, fishing, and more.

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.