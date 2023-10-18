Blueface Claims He Allegedly Hooked Up With Megan Thee Stallion
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2023
Blueface claims he once had a fling with Megan Thee Stallion before they both achieved viral fame.
On Tuesday, October 17, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee posted a clip from his latest interview with Blueface and the mother of his children Jaidyn Alexis. During their discussion, Lee asked the couple how they felt about a joke Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold made about Blue and Meg having a baby. Jaidyn said it was "a clout reach" but Blueface told the host that he'd already "been there, done that." The California native tried to change the subject, but both Lee and Alexis were intrigued.
"You slept with Megan?" Lee asked.
"Jason, I didn't say that," Blue replied. “I might have got some head… a long time ago."
Blueface claimed that his fling with Meg happened five years ago when they met in the spring of 2019 at a photoshoot. He named several instances where they connected at like the BET Awards. Lee was clearly excited about the tea, but Alexis wasn't too thrilled. She reacted by claiming she had no idea about his interaction with Meg and asked him not to include her in his explanation.
"I did all of the stuff already," Blueface explained. "I don’t say too much, but if asked, I’m gonna give you nothing but the truth.”
Megan Thee Stallion has not reacted to any of Blueface's claims. However, the "Thotiana" rapper did address fans who had something to say about his admission.
"Y’all that infatuated with old news," he posted on his X/Twitter account.
Listen to the entire episode below.