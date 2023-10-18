Blueface Claims He Allegedly Hooked Up With Megan Thee Stallion

"You slept with Megan?" Lee asked.



"Jason, I didn't say that," Blue replied. “I might have got some head… a long time ago."



Blueface claimed that his fling with Meg happened five years ago when they met in the spring of 2019 at a photoshoot. He named several instances where they connected at like the BET Awards. Lee was clearly excited about the tea, but Alexis wasn't too thrilled. She reacted by claiming she had no idea about his interaction with Meg and asked him not to include her in his explanation.



"I did all of the stuff already," Blueface explained. "I don’t say too much, but if asked, I’m gonna give you nothing but the truth.”



Megan Thee Stallion has not reacted to any of Blueface's claims. However, the "Thotiana" rapper did address fans who had something to say about his admission.



"Y’all that infatuated with old news," he posted on his X/Twitter account.



Listen to the entire episode below.