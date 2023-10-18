Florida Man Breaks Into Apartment, Climbs Into Sleeping Woman's Bed

A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and snuck into her bed while she was sleeping. The Panama City Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday morning (October 17) in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officials claim the suspect, later identified as 64-year-old Wallace Miller, entered the victim's home and crawled into her bed. The victim told authorities she woke up from the suspect tapping her on her shoulder. She tried defending herself against the man, who she recognized, and the suspect fled her apartment, police reported.

After detectives identified Miller, they also learned the 64-year-old was the apartment complex's maintenance person. Cops also revealed Miller is a registered sexual predator, per the news release on the incident.

Miller was booked into Bay County Jail on charges of battery and burglary.

Police have also encouraged people to contact them if they have more information about the case.