Prosecutors To Ask Grand Jury To Recharge Alec Baldwin For 'Rust' Shooting

New Mexico prosecutors want to refile involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie Rust.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they plan to bring the case to a grand jury in November.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," they said in the statement. "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."

While Baldwin claimed that the gun misfired and that he never pulled the trigger, an independent forensic test found that the only way the revolver could have fired was if the trigger was pulled. That finding matched a similar one made by FBI investigators who analyzed the firearm.

According to NBC News, prosecutors also claim they have evidence that shows Baldwin, who was a producer on the film, was responsible for the lax safety standards on the set.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Her trial is scheduled to begin in February in Santa Fe. She has pleaded not guilty and faces up to three years in prison if convicted.