Prosecutors To Ask Grand Jury To Recharge Alec Baldwin For 'Rust' Shooting

By Bill Galluccio

October 18, 2023

The Roundabout Gala 2023
Photo: John Lamparski / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

New Mexico prosecutors want to refile involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie Rust.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they plan to bring the case to a grand jury in November.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," they said in the statement. "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."

While Baldwin claimed that the gun misfired and that he never pulled the trigger, an independent forensic test found that the only way the revolver could have fired was if the trigger was pulled. That finding matched a similar one made by FBI investigators who analyzed the firearm.

According to NBC News, prosecutors also claim they have evidence that shows Baldwin, who was a producer on the film, was responsible for the lax safety standards on the set.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Her trial is scheduled to begin in February in Santa Fe. She has pleaded not guilty and faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.