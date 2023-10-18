'Rocky' Actor Burt Young Dead At 83

Burt Young, best known for his Academy Award-nominated performance as Paulie Pennino in 'Rocky,' has died at the age of 83, his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed to the New York Times Wednesday (October 18) night.

Young is reported to have died in Los Angeles on October 8, though no cause or specific location was given at the time of initial reports regarding his death on Wednesday night. The New York native was credited for more than 160 film and television credits which, along with playing Paulie in the original five Rocky films, as well as reprising the role in the 2006 film 'Rocky Balboa,' also included appearances in 'Chinatown,' 'Once Upon a Time in America' and 'Back to School.'

Young, an ex-marine and former professional boxer who trained under legendary manager Cus D'Amato and had a 17-1 career record, landed his signature role as Paulie, a butcher and brother to Adrian, Rocky's love interest and eventual wife in the film series, in 1976. The character famously introduced Balboa to slabs of hanging beef used in the absence of a heavy bag in the original film's iconic training montage.

Young was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, while the original 'Rocky' film received 10 total nominations, winning three Oscars, including Best Picture.