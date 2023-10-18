The Most Affordable Place To Live In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

October 18, 2023

Horse drawn carriage and shops Pueblo Colorado
Photo: milehightraveler / iStock Unreleased / Getty Images

The cost of living can vary wildly depending on which state you live in. Even then, groceries, utilities, transportation costs, and even the real estate market differ between each region and city. With inflation afflicting every aspect of life, more and more Americans are looking for locations where they can stretch their dollar.

That's why Redfin released a list of the most affordable places to live in most states. Their findings are based on their own data plus information from Rent.com and the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the study, Pueblo was crowned the Centennial State's most affordable place to live! Here's why analysts picked this well-known location:

"With a median home sale price of $262,950, Pueblo claims the first spot on our list of affordable places to live in Colorado. Pueblo is home to roughly 111,900 residents and is about 45 miles away from Colorado Springs, the nearest major metro. Living in Pueblo, you can visit the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, explore the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum and the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, or check out the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center."

Here are the Top 10 most affordable places to live in Colorado, according to Redfin:

  1. Pueblo
  2. Greeley
  3. Grand Junction
  4. Colorado Springs
  5. Aurora
  6. Loveland
  7. Westminster
  8. Thornton
  9. Lakewood
  10. Fort Collins

To see why these destinations are attractive options, visit redfin.com/blog for the full list.

