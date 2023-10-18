Waka Flocka Flame Speaks Out After He Endorsed Donald Trump For President

"I’m an not a politician and i don’t wanna talk politics… i only answer to the people that made me and that’s my FANS aka THE PEOPLE… i love y’all with every bone in my body man Squaddd," he wrote.



The post came to a shock to some fans, who recalled his previous disdain for Trump when he first announced his first presidential campaign. Waka wrote "F**k Donald J. Trump" just weeks before Trump officially announced his candidacy for president in June 2015. The former 1017 Brick Squad rapper later explained that he wouldn't vote for Trump because "he’s for money" and "is definitely not for the people.” However, it's clear that Waka has had a change of heart in recent years.



Back in 2021, the "Hard In Da Paint" artist was presented with a lifetime achievement award from the Trump administration. Waka was recognized for his humanitarian and philanthropical work with the Chicago-based non-profit organization Daughter of Destiny, which is an outreach program that helps women in need find employment, food, housing, community and healthcare. Waka praised 45 after he received the award from



“I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me,” Waka said. “I wanna thank Bridget and just everyone who love me with enough love back and do everything that I’ve wanted to do that was generous.”