Where To Find The ‘Loneliest Roads’ In Arizona

Most highly populated places in the U.S. are marred by gridlocked highways and frenzied city streets, making the search for tranquility and open roads becomes an enticing adventure. Across the United States, there exist pockets of serenity, where traffic jams and congested intersections are distant memories. These are the areas in every state where the road less traveled truly finds meaning, promising an escape from the chaos of urban commutes.

From the lush, rolling landscapes of the Northeast to the sweeping vistas of the West, Atlas Obscura explored every states' hidden gems – those places where traffic flows smoothly, where time seems to slow down and where nature's beauty remains as it originated. These areas, often tucked away in rural regions or far from the urban hustle, offer a welcome escape for those who crave the simple pleasure of an open road and the sense of freedom it brings.

These low-traffic zones range from quiet country roads to remote stretches of coastline, providing moments of calm amidst the vehicular madness.

Arizona’s “loneliest road” is U.S. Route 160, which is 256 miles, from Tuba City to Teec Nos Pos. U.S. Route 160 is notably situated on the New Mexico state line.