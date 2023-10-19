Blake Shelton gushed over his superstar wife Gwen Stefani as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (October 19), which Stefani hailed “a dream.” Shelton delivered a heartwarming speech, reflecting on the moment he met Stefani when they were both coaching on The Voice in 2014.

Shelton recalled that his now-wife “wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before,” noting that she drive to work in a minivan that had car seats in it, and the “chaos” of having a baby and two young sons at the time. Shelton knew that Stefani was “a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world.” Thats’s something that, nearly 10 years later, remains true today, he said.

“But today it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world. In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame,” Shelton continued in his speech. “From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me though. …Congratulations to my all time favorite songwriter on your star. You deserve this and I love you.”

Stefani later told Entertainment Tonight that her husband, “usually a jokester,” delivered a heartfelt speech that “meant everything to me.”

Shelton added in an Instagram caption later that day — while sharing a photo with Stefani and her three sons — that “if you look up star in the dictionary you’d see [Gwen Stefani]’s picture.” The country hitmaker added that Stefani’s honor was “well-deserved,” and “I’m so proud of you always.”