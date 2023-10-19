Ex-Trump Attorney Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty In Georgia Election Case

Sidney Powell, an attorney who used to work for former President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case one day before her trial was set to begin.

Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts and will serve six years of probation and pay a $6,000 fine plus an additional $2,700 in restitution to the state of Georgia. She must also write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

The plea deal also requires Powell to testify in the sprawling RICO case against Trump and his now 16 co-defendants.

Last month, bail bondsman Scott Hall pleaded guilty and agreed to testify in the upcoming trials.

According to a report from ABC News, attorney Kenneth Chesebro was offered a similar plea deal to Powell but rejected it. He is facing seven counts related to a scheme to pick "alternate electors" who supported Trump, even though Joe Biden won the state. His trial will start on Friday (October 20) with jury selection.