NCAA Launches Another Investigation Into Michigan Football: Report

The NCAA is reportedly investigating the University of Michigan football program over alleged sign-stealing, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Thursday (October 19).

The Wolverines are reportedly accused of violating NCAA Bylay 11.6.1, which prohibits “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season)." Big Ten Conference officials said they were notified about the NCAA's investigation into the Michigan football program, a spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo Sports.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program," the Big Ten said in a separate statement obtained by Yahoo Sports on Thursday. "The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time."

The NCAA is reportedly looking into whether the Wolverines used unnamed individuals to attend games of scheduled opponents and potential College Football Playoff opponents, to gather information used for both offensive and defensive plays, with undefeated Michigan currently ranked No. 2 overall entering its rivalry game against Michigan State on Saturday (October 21).

In August, the University of Michigan issued a self-imposed three-game suspension for head football coach Jim Harbaugh in relation prior reported NCAA violations.

Harbaugh, 59, was issued a level one violation, which is considered to be "severe breach of conduct," for allegedly misleading investigators during a probe into accusations that he had improper contact with a recruit, which escalated his actions from a level 2 violation, which is deemed a "significant breach of conduct," according to NCAA guidelines. The University of Michigan and the NCAA were previously working on a four-game suspension which were reportedly rejected by the committee on infractions.

Harbaugh was accused of buying a recruit a burger during the COVID-related dead period, which has led to a debate on the severity of the punishment.

“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger,” said Derrick Crawford, the NCAA vice president of hearing operations, via On3.com. “It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting.

“The COI may also reject a [negotiated resolution] if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”

Harbaugh missed the first three games of Michigan's season, which included wins ECU, UNLV and Bowling Green. The Wolverines are currently in their best stretch since Harbaugh -- a former Michigan quarterback -- took over as the head coach of his alma mater in 2015. Harbaugh had publicly announced his intention to stay with the Wolverines in January amid reported potential interest from NFL teams prior to the initial report of his violations.