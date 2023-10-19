Pearl Jam Unveil 'Vs.' 30th Anniversary Plans

By Katrina Nattress

October 19, 2023

Photo: Lance Mercer

Pearl Jam's sophomore album Vs. came out on October 5, 1993. The band was riding high off the release of their debut album Ten, and songs like “Daughter,” “Dissident,” “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town,” and “Rearviewmirror” ensured they'd continue soaring.

To celebrate three decades of the album, Pearl Jam is reissuing Vs. on digital, as well as a 2LP Dreamsicle-colored vinyl and clear cassette via their Ten Club; a clear vinyl through Target and international retailers; and a 2LP black vinyl through other retailers. The physical re-release is slated for a November 17 release, and it will be available digitally on Friday (October 20).

In recent Pearl Jam news, the band has been hard at work on the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton. Check out the Vs. reissue varieties and tracklist below.

Vs. 30th Anniversary Tracklist

01. Go

02. Animal

03. Daughter

04. Glorified G

05. Dissident

06. W.M.A.

07. Blood

08. Rearviewmirror

09. Rats

10. Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

11. Leash

12. Indifference

13. Indifference *

14. Cready Stomp *

15. Crazy Mary *

*= digital release only

1xLP Side Splits

Side A

01. Go

02. Animal

03. Daughter

04. Glorified G

05. Dissident

6. W.M.A.

Side B

01. Blood

02. Rearviewmirror

03. Rats

04. Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

05. Leash

06. Indifference

2LP Side Splits

A Side

01. Go

02. Animal

03. Daughter

B Side

01. Glorified G

02. Dissident

03. W.M.A.

C Side

01. Blood

02. Rearviewmirror

03. Rats

D Side

01. Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

02. Leash

03. Indifference

Pearl Jam
