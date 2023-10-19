Pearl Jam Unveil 'Vs.' 30th Anniversary Plans
By Katrina Nattress
October 19, 2023
Pearl Jam's sophomore album Vs. came out on October 5, 1993. The band was riding high off the release of their debut album Ten, and songs like “Daughter,” “Dissident,” “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town,” and “Rearviewmirror” ensured they'd continue soaring.
To celebrate three decades of the album, Pearl Jam is reissuing Vs. on digital, as well as a 2LP Dreamsicle-colored vinyl and clear cassette via their Ten Club; a clear vinyl through Target and international retailers; and a 2LP black vinyl through other retailers. The physical re-release is slated for a November 17 release, and it will be available digitally on Friday (October 20).
In recent Pearl Jam news, the band has been hard at work on the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton. Check out the Vs. reissue varieties and tracklist below.
Vs. 30th Anniversary Tracklist
01. Go
02. Animal
03. Daughter
04. Glorified G
05. Dissident
06. W.M.A.
07. Blood
08. Rearviewmirror
09. Rats
10. Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
11. Leash
12. Indifference
13. Indifference *
14. Cready Stomp *
15. Crazy Mary *
*= digital release only
