Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was an immersive experience in more ways than one.

After surpassing the highest-grossing concert film debut with a record $92.8 million domestically and $123.5 million globally, many have asked what makes the Taylor Swift concert movie so different than the live tour. Well, the answer is... a few things:

The Setlist Was One-Of-A-Kind

Five songs were cut from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: “The Archer," “Cardigan," “Wildest Dreams," "Long Live," and “No Body, No Crime." While those staples weren't included, Swift did include six surprise songs: “Death by a Thousand Cuts," “I Can See You,” “You Are in Love,” “Our Song,” "Maroon,” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid." With the switch up in setlist, that also meant no special guests were featured in the film.

No Off-Stage Costume Or Set Changes Were Shown

Even some intros were cut down, which is definitely how they were able to cut the three-hour-and-15-minute concert into a two-hour-and-45-minute concert film.