U.S. Warship Near Yemen Intercepts Multiple Missiles

A U.S. warship stationed in the Red Sea intercepted several missiles fired from Yemen on Thursday (October 19). Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the missiles' target was unknown but noted they were traveling "north along the Red Sea potentially toward targets in Israel."

The USS Carney intercepted three land attack cruise missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis. The ship also took out several drones that were launched from inside Yemen as well.

Ryder said that the Carney was never in any danger from the missiles or drones.

The missiles were launched just one day after the Carney arrived in the region after transiting through the Suez Canal.

"This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interest in this important region," Ryder said. "There were no casualties to U.S. forces and none that we know of to any civilians on the ground."