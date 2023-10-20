Biden Expected To Present $100 Billion Package For Ukraine, Israel

President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly expected to present an estimated $100 billion funding package for Ukraine and Israel to Congress on Friday (October 20), NBC News reports.

The reported proposal, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine and an estimated $40 billion for Israel, as well as Taiwan and the U.S.-Mexico border, comes after Biden claimed it was "vital" for both countries to win their ongoing wars during a rare prime time address Thursday (October 19) night, following his visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday (October 18).

"When I was in Israel yesterday, I said that when America experienced the hell of 9/11, we felt enraged, as well," Biden said via NBC News. "While we sought and got justice, we made mistakes. So I cautioned the government of Israel not to be blinded by rage."

Biden said he met with Israeli leaders and discussed the next phase in the country's counterattack in Gaza, which included the president going to an active war zone in an effort to show solidarity with Israel.

“The terrorist group Hamas unleashed pure unadulterated evil in the world," Biden said during his address Thursday night via NBC News. "But sadly, the Jewish people know perhaps better than anyone that there is no limit to the depravity of people when they want to inflict pain on others."

"Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people," he added.

The reported new funding package is expected to be for the fiscal year that will conclude in September 2024, sources with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News.