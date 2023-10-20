Hamas Releases Two U.S. Hostages 'For Humanitarian Reasons'

By Bill Galluccio

October 20, 2023

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-RELIGION
Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP / Getty Images

Hamas has released two American hostages, a mother and daughter, following mediation efforts by the Qatari government. The Al-Qassam Brigades, which is the armed wing of the terror group, said it agreed to release the prisoners "for humanitarian reasons."

A source involved with the negotiations told CNN that the mother is in poor health. The report did not indicate her condition.

"In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless," Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said in a statement.

Fox News reported that the mother and daughter are now in the care of the Red Cross. They have not been identified.

The White House has not commented on their release, and there is no timetable on when they will return to the United States.

According to ReutersHamas said it is currently holding 200 hostages and that 50 others are being held by other armed groups in Gaza.

